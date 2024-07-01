Uganda: Take the Lead in Fighting Domestic Violence, Minister Musasizi Tells Women

The State Minister of Finance in charge of general duties, Henry Musasizi, has urged women in Rubanda District to be champions of fighting domestic violence.

Every week, Police in Rubanda register at least six cases of murder as a result of domestic violence.

Minister Musasizi made these remarks while presiding over at belated women's day celebrations at Kacerere playground in Bufundi sub-county.

On March 8, Uganda joined the rest of the world in celebrating International Women's Day under the theme, "Invest in women: Accelerate progress; targeting economic disempowerment".

The constitution guarantees equal rights and opportunities for women and men including the right to education, work and political participation.

In his speech, Minister Musasizi urged women to go back to their families and fight the vice of domestic violence.

He noted that most of the families with increased cases of murder is due to poverty.

Musasizi, also the Rubanda East MP, challenged religious leaders to preach against domestic violence.

"Go back in your families and fight the vice of domestic violence. Long time ago they used to tell me that men used to beat their wives but currently I am told that there are women that beat up their husbands," he said.

"So, I want to urge you and I also called on the religious leaders to help us to add up their voices in making sure that we completely deal with domestic violence."

He said the "medicine" to fight domestic violence is fighting poverty.

"Most of the families engaged in murder and domestic violence, the biggest percentage they are grappling with poverty for that matter I want to urge you to work hard and we fight this vice," Musasizi said.

the minister called on the women to educate their children.

"The government introduced Universal Primary Education so ensure that you take your children to school because since here in our region of Kigezi our lands have drastically reduced, you never know if you lack land but when you educate your children, they can be of great importance," Musasizi said.

Steven Kasyaba, chairperson Rubanda District, said they believe in women empowerment adding that at every level of the local government leadership, has a woman.