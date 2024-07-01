Kenya: Petition Against DP Gachagua Over Noordin Haji Remarks Certified Urgent

1 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The high court has certified as urgent a petition filed against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the Director of National Intelligence Service Noordin Haji.

Justice John Chigiti directed parties to file their written submissions and the matter to be mentioned on July 15 when the court will give directions.

Haji through his lawyer Danstan Omari, stated that the Deputy President defamed him during a press conference held on Mombasa.

He maintained that's he's answerable only to the President and all intelligence information can only be submitted to the head of state.

Haji wants the DP to retract his statement.

