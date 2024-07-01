Angola: Reverend Calls for Church's Active Participation in Mobilization for Census

Malanje — The president of the Evangelical Alliance of Angola (AEA), Reverend Bernardo Cabamba, on Saturday called on the Church's active participation in the mobilization of citizens for the General Census of Population and Housing, which starts on July 19 across the country.

Reverend Bernardo Cabamba launched this challenge during a lecture on the Importance of the Census, promoted by the AEA in partnership with the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which aimed to clarify the pastors and believers of the seven churches assigned to the Evangelical Alliance of Angola in the region.

He said that, as a partner of the State, the Alliance will continue to develop actions to raise awareness of the religious community, with a view to the success of the Census, whose data will contribute to the improvement of public policy planning.

For this reason, he exhorted the Church members to collaborate by receiving census agents and providing the necessary information.

During the lecture, given by a technician from the INE Provincial Services, the participants were elucidated about the concept and history of the Census, its purpose, importance and basic principles of the census.

It should be recalled that in Malanje province, 4,405 technicians, including assistants, enumerators and supervisors will be involved in the 2024 Census, which is the second that the country carries out in the post-independence period, the first of which took place in 2014.

Records from the previous Census shows that the country had 25 million 789 thousand and 24 inhabitants, of which 12 million 499 thousand and 41 were males (representing 48% of the total resident population) and 13 million 289 thousand and 983 were females (52% of the total resident population).

In Malanje province, 986,363 inhabitants were counted, 479,788 males and 506,575 females. ACC/PBC/DOJ