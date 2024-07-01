Angola: Census/2024 - Admission Test Results Will Be Published On July 3

Luanda — The admission test results for field agents to Census/2024 will be known on Wednesday (July 3rd), from the digital platform of the National Statistics Institute (INE), according to the Multisectoral Support Commission to the General Population and Housing Census.

Speaking to the press on Friday, in Luanda, the spokesperson for that Commission, Hernany Pena Luís, assured that the exams carried out on the 27th and 28th of this month, online, took place satisfactorily and without constraints, a fact that It has already made it possible to evaluate more than 300,000 candidates (more than 70% of nearly 400,000 applicants).

The deputy general director of INE, who was speaking at the end of the usual meeting of the Multisectoral Commission to Support the Carrying Out of the General Census of Population and Housing, said that the evaluation of the tests is being done through a digital platform, which allows identify, in a clear and impartial manner, the agents who will work directly on the Census, which begins on July 19th.

He pointed out mastery of the local language and new technologies as two of the main requirements that will contribute to the selection of the more than 79 thousand 423 field agents needed. Of this number, 67 thousand 131 census takers and 12 thousand 92 supervisors.

Regarding the meeting, guided by the coordinator of the Multisectoral Census Commission, Francisco Furtado, Hernany Pena Luís said that it served to evaluate the census preparation process, in the country's 18 provinces, with emphasis on the formation of provincial technical groups and intensive mobilization of citizens at the level of neighborhoods, communes and municipalities, work that takes place normally.

Angola carried out the last Population and Housing Census in May 2014, resulting in the count of more than 25 million people.

History of the Angolan census

The first attempt to record population data in Angola took place 245 years ago, promulgated by minister Martinho de Melo Castro.

At the time, the initiative of May 21, 1770 made it possible to obtain an estimate of the population categorized by age, gender, birth and death.

Later, in the 20th century, there was a population census between 1940 and 1970.

According to official data, the Census carried out in 1970, that is, before National Independence, counted around 5.6 million people.

In 2014, the country carried out the first General Population and Housing Census after Independence, which took place from the 16th to the 31st of May, where the Angolan population was estimated at 25 million 789 thousand and 24 inhabitants, of which six million 945 one thousand and 386 lived in Luanda.

Of this population universe, 12 million 499 thousand and 041 are men and 13 million 289 thousand and 983 women, in which Luanda, Benguela, Huambo, Huíla, Cuanza-Sul, Uíge and Bié, were considered the most populous provinces in Angola. QCB/DOJ