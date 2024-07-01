South Africa: Heartbreak for Proteas As India Claim Victory in Gripping T20 World Cup Final

analysis

South Africa suffered a seven-run loss to India in the final of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. India 176-7 (Virat Kohli 76, Anrich Nortje 2-26); South Africa 169-8 (Heinrich Klaasen 52; Hardik Pandya 3-20).

Listen to this article 9 min Listen to this article 9 min Two magnificent overs -- the 16th and 18th of the innings by India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah, and an otherworldly catch by Suryakumar Yadav to dismiss David Miller -- were the difference as India won the T20 World Cup by seven runs.

Bumrah conceded only six runs in those two vital overs at a time the Proteas needed 30 runs from 30 balls, after a blistering innings by Heinrich Klaasen. In the biggest moment, India captain Rohit Sharma turned to his biggest gun in Bumrah, and the bowler delivered.

It was gutsy captaincy to give his star bowler the vital 18th over instead of holding him back for the 20th. But bravery won the day and when Yadav completed a mind-boggling catch on the deep long-off boundary with the first ball of Hardik Pandya's over, the game was up.

India claimed their second T20 World Cup, 17 years after winning their first, defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final in Barbados.

After winning the toss, India posted 176 runs for the loss of eight wickets -- the highest-ever innings score in a T20 World Cup final...