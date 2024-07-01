Police at Area 3 in Lilongwe have arrested a well-known TikTok content creator, known as iPhone Daddy, for allegedly duping people of K5 million, on the pretext that he would supply them with iPhone 13 gadgets, and for misusing cars he rented for his social media activities.

iPhone Daddy, whose real name is Innocent Sengimana, aged 23, was arrested on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at Airwing location in the city.

The suspect, whose TikTok page name is 'innocentjumajayi', is said to have collected the cash as upfront payments from his TikTok followers. He is also being accused of taking two iPhones valued at K3.5 million, from a certain client to sell on his behalf, but disappeared with the proceeds.

It is also reported that the suspect failed to pay fees for the cars he hired for his social media business. And instead of returning the cars to its owners after expiry of the agreed period, he used them as collateral to his debtors. Police have since recovered the cars.

On the day of his arrest, the suspect, who was on the run for several days after winds of his arrest blew on him, had to be rescued by police from angry community members who bayed for his blood after a lengthy cat and mouse chase following his escape from the cops.

He is expected to appear in court soon to answer theft charges.

The suspect is a Rwandese national of Malawian descent.