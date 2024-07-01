Tanzania: Majaliwa - Empower Drug Survivors

TANZANIA — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed four ministries to prepare a national programme that will economically empower drug survivors to meet their basic needs.

Mr Majaliwa directed Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth Employment and People with Disabilities), Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, President's Office-Regional Administrations and Local Governments (PO-RALG) and the Ministry of Finance.

"I instruct you to meet immediately and give information to Regional Commissioners (RCs) and District Commissioners (DCs) on empowering youths, who come out of drug addiction to get capital," Mr Majaliwa ordered.

Meanwhile, Premier Majaliwa called on concerted efforts by stakeholders including parents and guardians in the fight against illegal drugs to ensure that the society refrains from production, business and use of drugs.

"Your efforts will bring great success in identifying all the networks of drug dealers and improve treatment and services to the addicts in the country.

If we succeed in drugs' control at the community level, we will win the war," he pointed out. The PM made directives yesterday in Mwanza Region at the climax of the National Celebration of World Drug Day 2024 and the launch of the National Policy for Controlling and Fighting against the Drugs.

He said the government will continue to cooperate with citizens and various stakeholders in the fight against illegal drugs to ensure that the youth remain safe.

Equally, the Premier said the sixth phase of government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan will strengthen the clubs that help in the fight against illegal drugs in Primary and Secondary Schools, Colleges and Universities in order to make young people stop thinking, desiring or starting to consume drugs.

According to Mr Majaliwa, from June 2023 to June 2024, Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) and other security organs have seized 2,000,000 kilogrammes of narcotics, which is three times the amount of drugs seized in 11 years (2012-2022), which was 660, 000 kilogrammes.

Citing them as cannabis, khat, heroin, cocaine and Skanka, he said that the drugs seized within one year have affected more than 14,874 youths, adding that among them, cannabis is the leading drug trafficked in the country.

"According to the research conducted by DCEA strong cannabis in the country is known by the name of "Cha Arusha" which if someone uses, loses conscience.

Do not accept to be given cannabis anywhere," he insisted. Mr Majaliwa added that among the efforts made by the sixth phase government in fighting against drugs, included the construction of 16 centres to provide services for drug addicts, education provision so that the community understands the negative effects of drugs and conducting operations to prevent youths from using drugs.

He also called on DCEA to continue with operations against drugs in all areas of the country, including bus stations, ports, railway stations, airports, public gatherings and markets.

Speaking during the launch of the National Policy to Control and Fight Drugs 2024, the Prime Minister urged all citizens to fully commit to implementing the policy and protect the youth in order to achieve a safe and healthy society that promotes its development.

Similarly, the Prime Minister said that the government recognises and appreciates the contribution made by stakeholders including civil society organisations, embassies, international organisations, entrepreneurs and society in general.

On the other hand, the PM said the fight against drugs in the country is going well, adding that the government needs the power of the people to fight drugs and the media to continue to remind the community on negative effects of drugs on health and economy.

Earlier, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs and Coordination), Ms Jenista Mhagama commented that the newly launched National Policy that strategises to strengthen prevention, care and treatments to the addicts to ease their recoveries.

Commissioner General of the DCEA, Mr Aretas Lyimo, said the war against illegal drugs has been intensified.

Similarly, he added that about 14,874 drug dealers were arrested, wherein atleast 1,417 were sent to court, 1,359 cases were judged, with a plaintiff (State) winning 983 cases, equal to 72.3 per cent.

At the same time, DCEA in collaboration with other security organs had seized over 150,000 kilogrammes and 1,000 litres of precursor chemicals that were smuggled in for illegal drug manufacturing, said the Commissioner General.