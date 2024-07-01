Tanzania: Govt to Launch Countrywide Livestock Vaccination Campaign

THE Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries is set to launch a countrywide livestock vaccination campaign aimed at eradicating diseases that affect both animals and humans.

This initiative follows the government's allocation of 28bn/- for the 2024/25 financial year. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Prof Riziki Shemdoe, announced this, while recently closing a workshop of veterinary training programme in Morogoro.

The training was organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the ministry and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The campaign will leverage the expertise of veterinarians who have undergone extensive training to deliver vaccination services across the country.

"We, the ministry, have continued to combat livestock diseases and this financial year starting in July, we will launch a nationwide vaccination campaign," said Professor Shemdoe.

He commended FAO for their efforts in ensuring Tanzania progresses towards becoming free from animal diseases through comprehensive veterinary training conducted over four months.

"The government has set aside 28bn/- for this effort and we hope to secure additional funding from other stakeholders," Prof Shemdoe added.

FAO's Resident Representative in Tanzania, Ms Nyabenyi Tipo Tito, praised the Tanzanian government for its coordination in the Information and Monitoring of Diseases Programme (ISAVET) - In-Service Applied Veterinary Epidemiology Training.

She emphasised that the ISAVET programme plays a crucial role in reducing poverty and hunger by boosting rural economies and food security, ultimately protecting human health and reducing livestock losses.

Acting Director of Livestock Services, Dr Benezeti Malinda, highlighted the importance of the training, which is in its fourth phase, in enabling livestock officers to identify and treat diseases.

This improves breeding productivity and secures Tanzania's position in the international livestock market. Dr Malinda noted that Tanzania is wellequipped for vaccination efforts, with three vaccine production factories, including a governmentowned facility in Kibaha, Coast region, which produces seven types of vaccines.

The government, in collaboration with FAO and other stakeholders, has made significant strides in controlling diseases affecting small animals such as sheep and goats.

As Tanzania moves towards eradicating diseases like Sotoka, the government is preparing documentation to submit to the World Animal Organisation to officially declare the country free of this disease.

The ISAVET programme, initiated by FAO in 2020, has been implemented in four phases.

The fourth phase included 30 officers, with 10 from Zanzibar and 20 from mainland Tanzania.