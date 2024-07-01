Angola Wins Gold At Africa Region 5

Luanda — Angola Elizandro André won, this Sunday, a gold medal at the Africa Region 5 tournament, held at the Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion, in Luanda, and qualified for the African Tennis Championship, to take place in October in Ethiopia.

The Angolan tennis player beat South African Luke Abrahams 4-0 in the team final, dethroning the region's title holder.

Elizandro also won the gold medal in the individual category, nine years after his compatriot Isabel Albino achieved the same feat, in the 2015 edition held in Namibia.

For Angola, the athletes Délcio Cassule, Domingos Manuel, Roberto Fabiano, as well as Ruth Tavares, Isabel albino and Kaelane de Sousa also qualified, indivualy, for the African Championship.

Ivânio de Almeida and Luís Mudil, Nelma Moisés and Caelane Caetano will compete in the African only as a team, after being out of the top eight in the region individually, according to the competition's rules.

In the women's class, the gold medal went to South African Danisha Patel, who defeated her compatriot Rochica Sonday, 4-2, in the final.

