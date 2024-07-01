Zambia: Results of Angola-Zambia Cooperation Expected in Three Years.

Luena — The positive effects of the actions included in the Memorandum of Cooperation between Angola and Zambia will be felt by the population within three years, Moxico governor, Ernesto Muangala said Saturday.

According to the governor, who was speaking to the press after the conclusion of the First Angola-Zambia Business Forum held in Luena, the populations of the two neighboring provinces will feel the ease of mobility and trade in three years, with the construction of the roads linking the two Southern African nations.

The governor added that the roads linking the two countries, on the Angolan side, are already underway in Luau municipality, passing through Alto Zambeze to the border with Zambia.

"With the work underway, in three years' time, the roads on Angola's side will be finished, thus improving the lives of the population, reiterated the governor, highlighting the promotion of tourism and agriculture.

As part of this cooperation, he announced that a Portuguese language school would be built this year in Mongo, the capital of Zambia's Western Province.

The minister of Zambia's Western Province, Kapelwa Mbagueta, on his turn said the forum was "very fruitful", taking into account that the political objectives have been met.

For Mbangueta, all of the parties that took part in the signing of the agreements have their processes underway, with emphasis on road construction, on the part of Angola, which has already begun, with only Zambia waiting for funding.

"So far, we're waiting for funding to start work. We are committed," Mbangueta said.

The Zambian official reiterated that there is an interest in improving people's lives, which is why, with the construction of the road it is expected to reduce the Angola-Zambia travel time route, which currently takes 12 hours.

The First Angola/Zambia Business Forum took place from june 26 to 29 in Luena, Moxico province, with the participation of several businesspeople from both countries.ISAU/YD/MRA/AMP