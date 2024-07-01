Angola: Aginaldo Neto Survives Pepe Clarós' 'Sieve'

30 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Point guard, Aginaldo neto, resisted the coach's "sieve" and is guaranteed to be one of the debutants of the men's National Nasketball Team, who from the 2nd to the 7th of July will participate in the Pre-Olimpic Tournament, in Valencia, Spain.

The 17-year-old athlete was part of an initial list of 24 pre-summoned by coach Pep Clarós, and was among the final twelve for the Spanish "operation".

This young talent, training at NBA Africa Academy, based in Senegal, was pre-selected several times to represent the national team, but never made it to the final call-ups.

Aginaldo is among the 40 young talents in the world, according to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

However, among the new additions to this group, which will fight to get a place in the Paris'2024 Olympic Games, are also Luís Pereira Faial and Macachi Brás.

Angola is placed in group A and will debut the competition against Spain on July 3, and a day after, the National team faces Lebanon.

List of those called up

Gerson Gonçalves, Bruno Fernado, Luís Pereira, Aboubakar Gakou, Sílvio Sousa, Childe Dundão, Selton Miguel, João Fernandes, Eduardo Francisco, Aginaldo Neto, Jilson Bango and Macahi Brás.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.