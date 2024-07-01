Angola: Aginaldo Neto Survives Pepe Clarós' 'Sieve'

Luanda — Point guard, Aginaldo neto, resisted the coach's "sieve" and is guaranteed to be one of the debutants of the men's National Nasketball Team, who from the 2nd to the 7th of July will participate in the Pre-Olimpic Tournament, in Valencia, Spain.

The 17-year-old athlete was part of an initial list of 24 pre-summoned by coach Pep Clarós, and was among the final twelve for the Spanish "operation".

This young talent, training at NBA Africa Academy, based in Senegal, was pre-selected several times to represent the national team, but never made it to the final call-ups.

Aginaldo is among the 40 young talents in the world, according to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

However, among the new additions to this group, which will fight to get a place in the Paris'2024 Olympic Games, are also Luís Pereira Faial and Macachi Brás.

Angola is placed in group A and will debut the competition against Spain on July 3, and a day after, the National team faces Lebanon.

List of those called up

Gerson Gonçalves, Bruno Fernado, Luís Pereira, Aboubakar Gakou, Sílvio Sousa, Childe Dundão, Selton Miguel, João Fernandes, Eduardo Francisco, Aginaldo Neto, Jilson Bango and Macahi Brás.