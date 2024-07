Tunis — Over 41,000 pupils began retaking the Baccalaureate exam on Monday, that is 31.7 % of the total number of candidates for 2024.

Resits run over four days and the results will be announced on July 14.

A total of 133, 766 pupils sat the main session. The pass rate stood at 42.20 %, while the rate of pupils in retakes rached 31.07 %. The rate of those not allowed test retakes is of 26.11 %.