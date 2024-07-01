Somalia: Jubaland President Reflects On Somalia's Independence and Calls for True Freedom

Kismayo, Somalia — On the occasion of the 64th anniversary of Somalia's independence and unity, Jubbaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (known as Ahmed Madobe) delivered a thought-provoking speech at an event in Kismayo.

The event, held to commemorate this significant day in Somali history, saw President Madobe express his reflections on the state of freedom in the nation.

President Madobe began his speech by congratulating the Somali people on this historic day, which marks the anniversary of the nation's independence and unity achieved on July 1, 1960.

However, he quickly shifted the tone, stating, "After 64 years, Somalia is still not free." This bold assertion underscored a call for genuine freedom that resonated deeply with the audience.

In his address, President Madobe emphasized the need for real freedom, not just the nominal independence that was achieved decades ago. He stated, "DFS and the regional government, I want to be free.

Today, if the people who brought freedom came out of the grave, they would be living in a crowded place." This poignant remark highlighted the irony of the current situation, where the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom seem to have been in vain.

The speech by President Madobe serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for true freedom in Somalia.

It is a call to action for all Somalis to reflect on the ideals of their independence and work towards a future where freedom is not just a historical fact, but a lived reality for all citizens.

As Somalia continues its journey toward stability and development, the words of President Madobe will undoubtedly resonate with many who share his vision of a truly free nation.