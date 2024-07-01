Egypt: Shehata - 'International Labor' Celebration On the 'World Day Against Child Labour'

Hassan Shehata, Minister of Labor, confirmed that the Egyptian state is moving forward towards implementing the goals of the National Plan to Combat the Worst Forms of Child Labor and Family Support in Egypt "2018-2025", which was launched by the Ministry, in cooperation with the International Labor Organization.

more than 17 ministries and national agencies, in line with the two international conventions 138 of 1973 regarding the minimum age for employment, and 182 of 1999 regarding the worst forms of child labor, which we celebrate today the 25th anniversary of their adoption.

This came from the doctrine of the Egyptian state, and the basic principles of the new republic whose rules are laid down by President. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic, which stipulates the necessity of intensifying efforts to care and protect children, which is also emphasized by the 2014 Constitution and Egypt's Vision 2030, within the framework of multiple legislation and decisions to combat child labor.

The Minister renewed his call to all work partners. Local and international development leaders called for more joint work to complete the implementation of that "national plan," stressing that "child labor" is a global phenomenon, and international solidarity is necessary to confront it.

This came during Minister Hassan Shehata's speech, at a celebration organized by the ILO office.

International Conference in Cairo, today, in the presence of: Dr. Nevin Qabbaj, Minister of Social Solidarity, Mr. Eric Ochlan, Director of the International Labor Organization Office in Egypt, Ambassador Michele Quaroni, Ambassador of Italy to Egypt, Dr. Sahar El-Sunbati, President of the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood, and Ambassador Naela Gabr, Head of the National Committee to Combat Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking.