Egypt: Shoukry Receives the Director General of Operations At the World Bank

1 July 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry received Ms. Anna Berdi, Director General of Operations at the World Bank, during her current visit to Egypt to discuss enhancing cooperation between Egypt and the World Bank.

the meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two sides, in the economic situation in the country.

He expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the World Bank to economic development efforts in Egypt, and his aspiration to expand this cooperation.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the meeting witnessed the exchange of visions on a number of priority issues, especially developments related to the crises taking place in the region, most notably the Gaza Strip and Sudan, and the humanitarian, economic and political situations and the challenges posed by those crises.

Shoukry was keen to brief the World Bank official on the Egyptian position on relevant regional issues, highlighting the positive role that Egypt plays in supporting and strengthening peace and security in the region.

Source: Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

