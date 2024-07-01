Malawi: GMO Cotton Rolls Out, Farmers Already Touring It for Better Yield.

A research trial on Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) on cotton has proved to be effective in increasing cotton yields in the country.

Doctor Gondwe - a Chief Agricultural Research Scientist in the Department of Agricultural Research Services who is based at Chitala Research Station in Salima says this new technology in cotton seed modification is effective in dealing with pests specifically bollworms which is the most important amongst cotton pest.

The Agricultural Research Scientist (Entomologist) Doctor Gondwe further said that through use of genetically modified seed, farmers are now able to increase their yields by over 80 percent. Since the introduction of cotton farming in Malawi in the 1970s, a number of trials have been conducted in a bid to deal with diseases and pests that affect the crop but these have not been effective for almost over 50 years.

Bollworms which have been very devastating to the crop while in field are just one type of the pests.

Doctor Gondwe is a Chief Agricultural Research Scientist at Chitala Research Station, he says the department have been conducting various research trials on GMO cotton in collaboration with Jessie Mvula, the Principle Agricultural Research Scientist (Cotton breeder) at Makoka Research Station in Zomba in order to fight against this notorious pest. Trials have been also conducted at other research station like Baka in Karonga, Ngabu in Chikwawa, and Mbawa in Mzimba.

It also has been conducted under farmers field condition at Toleza in Balaka, Chinguluwe Extension Planning Area (EPA) and also Tomali in Chikwawa district.

Gondwe cites the Department have released several Bollgard cotton varieties such as Mahyco C569 BG II, Mahyco C567 BG II. Mahyco C570 BG II, and Mahyco C571 BG II.

" Of recent other Bollgard 2 varieties have just been recommended and production will start soon Gondwe said".

According to Gondwe, the trials follow the devastating effects of cotton bollworms notably the African bollworms, among others, which have over the years been a thorn in the flesh to thousands of cotton farmers in the country. He therefore observed that in Malawi, cotton farming is shrinking due to the increased upsurge of such pests as a result of global climate change which favours pests as well some disease.

Gondwe has since tipped and encouraged cotton farmers in the country to consider adopting genetically modified (GMO) cotton if they are to release a better and sustainable cotton farming.

"Achieving a sustainability cotton farming requires control over the use of the harmful chemicals, water and the type of seed sources", Gondwe said."

The Agricultural Research scientist adds that the genetically cotton crops are more tolerant to the changing environmental conditions which attributes to resurfacing of other pests like jassids. Doctor Gondwe therefore said that the crops endure erratic rainfall and pests attack such as bollworms, thereby, enabling farmers to harvest more yields under such circumstances .

Two female cotton farmers Fanny Msiska Chapotoka and Modestar Haji - all of Pelekela village in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa district agree that the genetically modified GMO's cotton has assisted them in dealing with diseases and pests that attack the crop such as bollworms adding that now they get increased yields.

"For a long time, we have been struggling to deal with the bollworms which used to destroy our cotton said Msiska Chapotoka."

According to the two female farmers, use of various chemicals has for a long time have not been effective to eliminate bollworms.

" Narrated Msiska Chapotoka In the year 2022, we planted BT cotton although our friends discouraged us as they were not sure on the viability of that type of seed. But in the end, we had hamper yields".

According to Chapotoka, with the use of the genetically modified - BT cotton seed, yields from an acre of land doubled. She used to harvest 600 - 800 kilograms of cotton but now she is able to get 1000 to 1200 kilograms per acre.

Chairperson for Cotton Council of Malawi, Dancan Warren, said the institution promotes the adoption of genetically modified cotton seed as it is disease resistant. Further, Warren said that a farmer does not need frequent application of pesticide to deal with pests and diseases. He argued that this is not the case with the traditional cotton seed. It is labour intensive and costly because it requires spraying of pesticides, several times.

Layson Kampira, Acting Director of Research for the National Commission for Science and Technology NCST said that the genetically modified seed is ideal for the sustainability of cotton farming amid global climate change related challenges. There are also various disease outbreaks being dealt with using the technology Layson Kampira said. Cotton is used in various ways such as producing textiles that include clothes as well as paper, animal feed and biofuels.

It is one of the key cash crops for the country.