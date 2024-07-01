Malawi: Chibuku Products Limited Supports Khulubvi Arts Festival

Chibuku Products Limited (CPL), a local opaque brewery known for its commitment to quality and community engagement, has reiterated its commitment to promoting cultural and traditional values in Malawi.

CPL Marketing Manager, Henry Mbweza, made the sentiments last week when the company donated MK300, 000 towards preparations for the Khulubvi Arts Festival, which took place in Nsanje over the week.

The Khulubvi festival Celebration took place on 28th to 30th June at Prison Grounds in Msanje was free and open to the public. It featured traditional music and dance performances, delicious food from around the world, art exhibits, and interactive cultural activities.

The annual festival aims to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the community. It brings together people from diverse backgrounds to share their cultural traditions, food, music, and art.

The event is a unique opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate its diversity, promote cross-cultural understanding, and strengthen social bonds.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on Sunday, Mbweza said the company was proud to have supported the successful holding of the event.

"We are thrilled to support this amazing event," he said, adding: "As a local business, we believe it is our responsibility to give back to the community that has supported us so generously over the 60 years. We are proud to be a part of this celebration and look forward to enjoying the festivities with our friends and neighbors."

He commended the company's Chief Executive Officer, Gerald Bowler, for approving the budget and demonstrating his unwavering support towards initiatives aimed at promoting cultural and traditional values.

Founder and director of Khulubvi Arts Festival, Eric Trinta, said the donated money helped them in meeting costs of venue rental, stage production, and marketing efforts.

"We are grateful for Chibuku Products Limited generosity. Their support means a lot to us, and we are excited to have them on board as a partner in this year's celebration. We look forward to working together to make this year's event the best one yet," said Trinta.