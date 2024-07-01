Malawi: Sigh of Relief! Super League Teams to Be Getting 30 Percent of Gate Revenue, Up From Initial 25 Percent

Super League teams can breathe a sigh of relief after Football Association of Malawi (Fam) approved the revised gate revenue cut. With the approval, Super League teams will soon start getting 30 percent of gate revenue each from the initial 25 percent after Fam ceded its five percent gate revenue share.

This means the clubs will also get their additional five percent cut from Fam in arrears following the approval.

This was approved during the association's annual general meeting (AGM) held in Mangochi on Saturday.

Prior to the start of the 2024 season, Fam President Fleetwood Haiya made a commitment to Super League clubs that they would be getting 30 percent from 25 percent.

However, the revised gate revenue cut was suspended after week five awaiting amendment of the Fam statutes.

Haiya said Fam has set the ball rolling.

"We, as Fam, have set the pace by ceding the five percent cut from the gate revenue share to ensure that clubs get what they deserve. Our clubs struggle financially. As such, we thought it would be wise to stop milking a thin cow," Haiya said.

This means Fam will only get five percent of gate revenue from Super League matches.

However, the effective date of the revised gate revenue cut is not known as it will await approval from other stakeholders.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) General Secretary Williams Banda the matter will be discussed with stakeholders.

"We will discuss the date with stakeholders," Banda said.

Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) gets 10 percent from gate revenue. However, Sports Council Chief Executive Officer Henry Kamata reserved his comment on the matter.

"This is a policy matter; so, a decision will be made by the board," Kamata said.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Administration Officer Albert Chigoga welcomed the development. "This is a huge boost. It is exciting to note that Fam has walked the talk on this," Chigoga said.

Apart from Super League teams, Fam, Sulom and Sports Council, ground owners get 25 percent cut from gate revenue.