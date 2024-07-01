Kenya: Kemsa Feted With With Global Leadership Award By European Society for Quality Research

Nairobi — The European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) has this week recognised the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), after bestowing it the Best Quality Leadership Award 2024.

The outstanding achievement comes after the Authority's CEO, Dr Andrew Mulwa, bagged the African Governance Award, 2024, for his contribution in transforming KEMSA into the most Outstanding Medical Supplies Authority across the African continent. The award ceremony was held in Mauritius.

Dr Jane Masiga, a member of the KEMSA Board of Directors, received the award on behalf of Dr Mulwa and the Authority.

"On behalf of the board, which is spearheading the restructuring of KEMSA, and on behalf of the management, we dedicate this award to the staff of KEMSA, who have walked with us," Dr. Masiga said at the award ceremony held in Belgium.

ESQR recognised KEMSA's exemplary leadership led by its CEO and Board of Directors for embracing innovative and initiative-driven approaches in KEMSA to drive the development of quality systems, which have in turn transformed KEMSA into an efficient Health Products and Technologies supply chain solutions provider. These initiatives were credited with saving lives and improving health outcomes.

The ESQR annual recognition programme awarded the KEMSA after evaluating numerous companies, institutions, public administrations and organisations representing different economic sectors in Europe, Asia, America, Africa and Australia.

ESQR reviews improvement systems, techniques and research projects that contribute to quality organizational culture. It acknowledges excellence, disseminates innovation and visionary thinking, shares knowledge with stakeholders, shares conformity assessment and facilitates networking across sectors and regions.

This year's winners were selected based on poll results, consumer surveys, research and market insights.