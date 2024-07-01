Morocco, Top Destination for Car Manufacturer Stellantis (Spanish Magazine)

Rabat — Morocco is becoming a top destination for car manufacturer Stellantis, the Spanish specialized magazine "Híbridos y Eléctricos" reported on Monday.

To keep up with the competition, Stellantis has chosen Morocco as a destination "with the greatest potential for its investments", writes the periodical.

CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares had previously stressed, when announcing a 300 million euro investment to expand the group's plant in Kenitra, that Morocco should become "Stellantis' third engine", the magazine reminds.

For the head of the multinational manufacturer founded in 2021, following the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles groups, Morocco "is a country with excellent circumstances for investment".

Inaugurated in 2019, the Kenitra plant is a flagship project for the global automotive giant, part of Stellantis' vast "Dare Forward 2030" plan.

The aim is to transform Kenitra into an "essential hub" to meet the specific needs of local and European markets.