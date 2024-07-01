Morocco: Royal Referral Reflects HM the King's Commitment to Family Code Revision True to Constitution (Activist)

Rabat — The Royal referral to the Higher Council of Ulema of some religious proposals, submitted to the High Appreciation of HM King Mohammed VI by the Body in charge of revising the Family Code, reflects the Sovereign's commitment to a revision in line with the Constitution and involving all institutions, said Moroccan human rights activist Nouzha Skalli.

Skalli told MAP that the Higher Council of Ulema had been involved in the consultative process led by the Body in charge of revising the Family Code, and had thus inquired about the opinions of various political bodies, trade unions and associations that had been heard.

Skalli, who is also Chairwoman of the AWAL Think Tank, noted that the Letter sent by HM the King to the Head of Government on the subject of this reform sets the fundamentals and bases of the Family Code revision, namely conformity with the principles and precepts of Islam and its purposes, as well as the virtues of moderation and open and constructive Ijtihad, taking into account societal developments and requirements.

The revision of the Family Code, she added, aims to achieve the ultimate objective of guaranteeing the dignity of society as a whole, women, men and children alike, stating that the full integration of women in the country's economic and social development is also one of the expected goals.

HM King Mohammed VI, President of the Higher Council of Ulema, has kindly given His High Directives to the said Council to examine certain issues contained in the proposals of the body in charge of revising the Family Code, with reference to the principles and precepts of the holy religion of Islam and its purposes, and to submit a Fatwa on the subject to the High Appreciation of the Sovereign.