Tunisia: Noureddine Ben Ayed, Elected Chairman of Gipp Board of Directors

1 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President of the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (UTAP) Noureddine Ben Ayed was elected recently as chairman of the board of directors of the Interprofessional Grouping of the Fishery Products (GIPP).

Ben Ayed will serve a term of three years as of June 10, the grouping said. Mohamed El Abed Trad was elected as Vice-Chairman.

The GIPP, created in 1995, is tasked with regulating the market, improving quality, supporting professionals and promoting exports in the sector of fisheries and aquaculture.

