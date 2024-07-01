Sudan: Armed Forces Issues Press Release On RSF Destruction of Large Part of Halfaya Bridge

1 July 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Command of the Armed Forces issued Monday a press release on the RSF militia devastation of a large part of Halfaya bridge on its eastern side, resulting in damages to the concrete structure. Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the original text of the press release:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Press Release Monday, 1st June 2024

In continuation of its systematic targeting of the country's capacities and gains, the terrorist militia yesterday destroyed a large section of Halfaya bridge on the eastern side of the bridge, resulting in damages to the concrete structure.

The Daglo terrorist militia destroyed the infrastructure in an attempt to cover for the low morale of its mercenary elements thinking that would prevent the armed forces from carrying out its duty to cleanse the nation from their dirt.

Glory and eternity to our martyrs and speedy recovery to those wounded.

Office of the Spokesperson of the Armed Forces

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.