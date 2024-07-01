Sudan: Armed Forces Issues Press Release On RSF Destruction of Large Part of Halfaya Bridge

Khartoum — The General Command of the Armed Forces issued Monday a press release on the RSF militia devastation of a large part of Halfaya bridge on its eastern side, resulting in damages to the concrete structure. Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the original text of the press release:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Press Release Monday, 1st June 2024

In continuation of its systematic targeting of the country's capacities and gains, the terrorist militia yesterday destroyed a large section of Halfaya bridge on the eastern side of the bridge, resulting in damages to the concrete structure.

The Daglo terrorist militia destroyed the infrastructure in an attempt to cover for the low morale of its mercenary elements thinking that would prevent the armed forces from carrying out its duty to cleanse the nation from their dirt.

Glory and eternity to our martyrs and speedy recovery to those wounded.

Office of the Spokesperson of the Armed Forces