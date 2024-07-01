Mauritius: New Community Health Centre Inaugurated At Camp De Masque

A new Community Health Centre (CHC), in view to making health care services more accessible to inhabitants of the region at Camp de Masque, was inaugurated, on 28 June 2024.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Soomilduth Bholah; the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammud Zahid Nazurally; and the Chairperson of the District Council of Flacq were present at the event.

Addressing the inhabitants, Minister Jagutpal reaffirmed that Government's priority remains the health of the population. He thus recalled that CHCs in Trou d'Eau Douce and Bel Air have been inaugurated which aim at improving health services in the country and catering to the needs of the population especially the elderly.

The newly built Centre, he further stated, will help to provide efficient health services related to the treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) while adding that it will enable the decentralisation of the services offered at the hospital by providing health care facilities at regional level with the availability of several tests.

Speaking of other Governmental initiatives, he mentioned the new Flacq hospital which is expected to be inaugurated in the coming months. The Health Minister also spoke of several preventive measures undertaken by the Ministry regarding Dengue and Leptospirosis. The digitalisation of health care services was also underlined by the Minister.

Minister Bholah, for his part, underpinned the investment of Government in the health sector so as to improve the quality of life of the population. He encouraged people to grow their food crops and to reduce the use of insecticides in the face of diseases.

As for Deputy Speaker Nazurally, he dwelt on various Governmental initiatives to ease the lives of residents of the region while highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Camp de Masque Community Health Centre

The Centre, open from Monday to Saturday, will provide the inhabitants of the region with the following services: General Consultation, NCD treatment, Dietician Clinic, Community Based Rehabilitation, Blood collection, Diabetology Clinic, and Family Planning.