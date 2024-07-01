Ethiopia: PM, DPM Met With African Personalities

Minister emphasizes sport, art's role in cementing Africa's bondage

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh met on Friday evening with former African footballers, famous artists, influencers, and renowned designers who arrived in Ethiopia to participate in the Shenen Africa Festival.

Accordingly, the leaders met with former African footballers of Nigeria Nwankwo Christian Kanu, Daniel Owefin Amokachi and Senegalese footballer Henry Camara who took part in the festival.

Famous artists from the continent, influencers, and renowned designers are also members of the troupe who met with the Ethiopian leaders.

Tourism Minister Nassise Chali, who also launched the festival along with Culture and Sport Minister Kejela Merdassa, stressed that sport and art play an irreplaceable role in strengthening the relations between African brothers and sisters.

The minister further highlighted that the continental events that are organized on tourism, sport and art have also paramount significance in cementing the ties between the people of Africa. "The main reason that the festival was held at the Adwa Memorial Museum is to emphasize to the place where our forefathers and foremothers laid a foundation to fight colonialism."

Culture and Sport Minister Kejela Merdassa on his part noted that the festival aims to promote Ethiopia's immense tourist potential and enhance its ties with the rest of Africa.

Through introducing and promoting its cultural heritages, norms and tourist attractions, Ethiopia could encourage more African visitors to come here, Kejela stressed.

Diplomats, tech professionals, artists, social media influencers, designers, models, and public figures from different sectors were in attendance at the festival.

Dagem Tibebu is the founder and CEO of Shenen Africa whose objective is stimulating African tourism, products and sports. It also aspires to enhance the feeling of Pan-Africanism through bringing together professionals from various sectors including sport, art, and others, it was learned.