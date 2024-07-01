Ethiopia: National Dialogue - Bedrock for the Emergence of a New Political Culture in Ethiopia

Dialogue is a human attribute, and any kind of dialogue conducted between two or more persons by various means is a reflection of a human social attribute and a form of communication typical of human beings. Refusing to take part in any form of dialogue, including political dialogue, is not in line with normal human behavior and is often shrouded in hatred, biases, and emotionally charged irrational wishful thinking.

Dialogue refers to a conversation between two or more individuals aimed at discussing issues, sharing perspectives, and reaching a mutual understanding or agreement. In a broader context, dialogue can also involve larger groups or entities, such as communities, organizations, or nations. Key elements of any dialogue include active listening, in which participants listen attentively to understand each other's viewpoints.

Conversations are conducted respectfully, acknowledging the validity of different perspectives. All relevant stakeholders are included, ensuring a diverse representation of opinions.

Every participant has an equal chance to express their views without fear of domination or suppression. The primary goal is to understand different perspectives rather than to win an argument. Dialogue often aims at finding common ground or solutions to shared problems. There is often a structured format, including rules or guidelines to facilitate productive discussions. A neutral facilitator may guide the dialogue to ensure it remains focused and constructive.

While complete agreement is not always necessary, dialogue seeks to build consensus or at least mutual respect and understanding. Ideally, dialogue results in actionable steps or commitments to address the discussed issues.

National dialogue is one form of dialogue among various types, including interpersonal dialogue, community dialogue, intergroup dialogue, and international dialogue.

As the author has stated in his previous contributions, Ethiopians have long-standing traditional ways of engaging in dialogue in the most respectful and dignified manner. Traditional means of conflict resolution, well-practiced for thousands of years among the people of Ethiopia, are based on traditional rules and regulations for conducting dialogue at the community level.

Political dialogue has now emerged as a critical element in Ethiopia's evolving political landscape. This shift towards a more inclusive and participatory political culture marks a significant departure from historically centralized and authoritarian governance structures. The promotion of political dialogue is essential for fostering national unity, stability, and democratic governance. A participatory approach is essential for consensus-building on the most important national issues that affect every Ethiopian here and overseas.

Ethiopia's political history has been characterized by a series of regimes that often relied on centralized power and limited public participation. The transition towards a more open political environment began with the political reforms introduced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since 2018. These reforms aimed at democratization, respect for human rights, and the inclusion of diverse political voices.

Political dialogue provides an important platform for addressing and resolving conflicts through peaceful means, particularly in a country with diverse ethnic groups and a history of ethnic tensions. It ensures the participation of various political actors, including opposition parties, civil society organizations, and marginalized groups. This inclusivity is crucial for building a broad-based consensus on national issues.

Engaging in dialogue helps to build trust among different political stakeholders, fostering a sense of ownership and commitment to the political process and the country's future. Moreover, through dialogue, diverse perspectives are considered in policy formulation, leading to more comprehensive and effective policies that reflect the needs and aspirations of the broader population.

Ethiopia faces significant political polarization, which can hinder effective dialogue. Differing political ideologies and agendas often create barriers to constructive engagement

. Ethnic divisions and conflicts pose a major challenge to political dialogue. Addressing these deep-seated issues requires careful and sensitive handling to avoid exacerbating tensions. Weak political institutions can undermine the dialogue process. Effective dialogue requires strong institutions that can facilitate, mediate, and implement the outcomes of discussions. Historical grievances and mistrust among political actors can impede dialogue efforts. Building a culture of mutual respect and understanding is essential for successful dialogue.

Ethiopia pursues a multi-party system in which ethnic-based political parties are dominant while parties calling for civil nationalism are relatively few in number. This mere fact justifies the need for a national dialogue, which would help the parties to focus on their political common denominators and pave the way for nationwide inclusive development of a new democratic political culture.

The development of a new democratic political culture requires the necessary economic bases and the establishment of adequate social services that are currently demanded by all Ethiopians across the country.

Economic growth that is being registered in the country makes Ethiopia one of the strong economies in Africa. The reciprocity between a democratically instituted political superstructure and developed economic bases is essential for establishing and sustaining a new democratic political culture.

The prevalence of a new democratic culture creates a common peaceful social psychology that unites all Ethiopians under a common national interest, social needs, values, and positive attitudes among the people of Ethiopia.

No democratic political culture can prevail in Ethiopia through war or instigating conflicts. Such a strategy is not only divisive but also a threat to the entire population in the Horn of Africa.

Promotion of a clean and green Ethiopia is one of the recent evidences that clearly indicated the enthusiasm that the people of Ethiopia have demonstrated in standing together for working on developing clean cities in Ethiopia based on an unflinching desire to fulfill their interests through practical measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Political elitism is an antithesis to the development of a new democratic culture in Ethiopia. This is based on false consciousness, arrogance, and disrespect to various ethnic groups that have helped to bring up the country and have paid in blood and flesh to ensure the unity, peace, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

Political elitists in Ethiopia and overseas live in the present but think in the past because they are afraid of any change that may affect their political interests. Therefore, they keep discrediting and disqualifying even the most conspicuous national achievements like the National Green Legacy Initiative, which is currently lauded by the international community of nations, including the UN.

National image building is one of the most important outputs of a strong and democratic political culture that is expected to prevail in Ethiopia. While extreme ethnic-ism only helps to destroy a democratic political culture in Ethiopia that could enhance the visibility of the nation among countries of the world.

Efforts currently underway will also help to effectively curb the protracted conspiracy against the political order in Ethiopia in the form of direct arms attacks and instigation of proxy war and a bandwagon of social media propaganda. The Ethiopian media outlets are certainly not doing enough in repulsing these propaganda fanfares in the country.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald