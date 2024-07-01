East Africa: Ethiopia Secures Over 4 Bln USD From Remittance

30 June 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye TILAHUN

Licenses Diaspora investment worth 72 bln Birr capital

Ethiopia secured over four billion USD in the form of remittances during the current fiscal year, the Ethiopian Diaspora Service (EDS) said.

The EDS held a consultation forum with stakeholders on ways to maximize the Diaspora's investment involvement yesterday.

Speaking at the consultation forum, EDS Deputy Director-General Belayneh Akinachew stated that the Diaspora community has been actively contributing to their home country's development in various ways.

This fiscal year, Ethiopian Diasporas purchased 750,000 USD worth Abbay Dam bond, contributed some 1.6 million USD for the Gebeta Lehager and Clean Ethiopia projects, and extended 18.6 million USD for voluntary support.

Moreover, Diaspora investment projects with an aggregate capital of over 72 billion Birr have obtained permits in the reported period.

According to Belayneh, although promising results have been gained in attracting Diaspora investments, the country has not well exploited the capacity of its citizens living in different parts of the world. Enhancing the service delivery, incentivizing the Diasporas' economic engagement and other measures would contribute to tapping the untapped potential.

"In this regard, attempts have been made to draw the lesson from the Somali and Hariri states' success in designing and applying the Diaspora-friendly investment and trade packages and expand the practice into other parts of the country."

Cognizant of the fact that enhancing the Diaspora's economic participation is a cross-border mission, the EDS held consultative discussions with Diaspora members via different mechanisms to garner their support for the overall development, he elaborated.

Accordingly, the EDS has been providing awareness creation programs for more than 5,000 young Diasporas to further boost their participation in Ethiopia's overall economic progress and scale up their involvement in national projects.

Currently, some five million Ethiopian Diasporas are estimated to live abroad.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.