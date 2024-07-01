East Africa: Ethiopia Plans to Harvest 616 Min. Quintals of Crop in Meher Season

The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) expressed that efforts are being exerted to harvest 616 million quintals of agricultural products this Meher season.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), MoA Public Relations and Communication Head, Kebede Lakew stated that preparations have been made with a view to produce 616 million quintals of product from 20.4 million hectares of land.

To this end, he said that a range of activities are being undertaken including land and seed preparation as well as agricultural input importation.

According to him, some 14 million quintals of fertilizer have been imported so as to promote production and productivity.

He said, "A lot has been done regarding the agriculture sector as it has been the backbone of the economy of the country. The farming community on its behalf is well preparing its farmland, nurturing farmlands for crop cultivation and undertaking all responsibilities assists the effort geared towards bolstering production and productivity in the country."

He added that since the rain showering right now is convenient for agricultural preparation, farmers are laboriously working towards recording better production. It has been planned to cover almost all arable land across the nation with seed to late July to meet the intended target for Meher season.