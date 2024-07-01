Ethiopia: Making Addis Livable, Loveable!

Addis is going through a rosier period of transition with construction going on 24/7 days. Constructions are ongoing round the clock in every nooks and crannies. From Unity Park to friendship from Abrehot Library to the ongoing corridor development, Addis is adding a new face. The diplomatic hub is witnessing a rapid turnaround and becoming a more attractive city.

The renovation work the city is undergoing speaks volumes about the resolve of the incumbent to make the city livable and lovable Africa's capital. The projects signal the effective management and execution capacity of the government. The renovation and reconstruction works coupled with new development projects beautifying the city while serving as torchbearers in terms of development endeavors at the national level. Indeed, the changes create optimism among the public.

The city's corridor development project, a brainchild of the Addis Ababa City Administration, is revolutionizing the urban landscape. This ambitious initiative aims to revitalize the city's major corridors, incorporating innovative design, sustainable infrastructure, and community engagement. As the city's economy grows, this project is poised to elevate Addis Ababa's status as a hub for commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange.

The project is not just about physical infrastructure; it's also about transforming the city's aesthetic appeal. The renovated corridors are now adorned with vibrant street art, lush greenery, and modern streetlights, giving Addis Ababa a fresh and inviting atmosphere.

The addition of public parks, walkways, and plazas has also created a sense of community and social cohesion among residents and visitors alike. These public spaces are now hubs for social gatherings, cultural events, and performances, making Addis Ababa a more enjoyable and vibrant city.

The ongoing corridor development project is an exemplary act for many African countries in employing collaborative efforts for the betterment of the public, said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.)

Premier Abiy made the above remark last Friday while inaugurating the Mexico Square-Sar Bet section of the Addis Ababa Corridor Development Project.

Abiy stated that Africans could draw lessons from the project that would bring multifaceted benefits for Addis residents and help the city to become a true political capital of the continent.

The Ethiopian government has been engaged in infrastructural development that would expedite the country's overall progress. Improving the infrastructure, changing the working culture, and building the walkways and vehicle paths are critical to urban development and growth, he emphasized.

PM Abiy further noted that the ongoing renovation activity is part of improving the livelihoods of Addis residents and making the city live its name. Addis would be one of the cleanest cities in the world with its comfortable weather and landscape and the ongoing renovation activities would further glorify its beauty and give lots of lessons to fellow African brothers and sisters.

"Today, we have inaugurated the second section of the Addis Corridor Development Project which stretches from Mexico Square to Sar Bet, marking a key milestone in our city-building efforts. Consolidated efforts are required to execute the project with desirable quality level."

According to him, renovating cities and towns is part of the necessary steps for the betterment of future generations. Sustaining progress is critical as Addis' growth is just the beginning. A bright future would be achieved with collective efforts.

The corridor development project in Addis Ababa is a shining example of innovation, beautification, and sustainability in urban planning. As the city continues to evolve, this project will serve as a model for other cities in Africa and beyond. Combining innovative design with community engagement and a focus on environmental sustainability, Addis Ababa is poised to become a beacon of progress and development in the region. As the city celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, the corridor development project is a fitting tribute to its rich history and a testament to its bright future.

It is important to note that the administration to continue to involve residents in the decision-making process to ensure that their needs are met.