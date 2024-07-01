Ugandan Cyclist Kagimu Targets Good Show At Paris 2024

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda's sole cyclist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Charles Kagimu, has vowed to put up a good show in his first appearance at the Games.

Paris 2024 that will feature over 10,000 athletes will take center stage from July 26 to August 11.

Kagimu, who will be Uganda's first cyclist to make it to the Olympics has made it clear that although he is going to compete against top cyclists around the world, he is well prepared and motivated to go and fly the Ugandan flag high.

"When I went to the African Games in Ghana early this year, no one thought I had a chance, but I won a gold medal. Likewise many people may think I have no chance at the Olympics, but I will prove many people wrong," added Kagimu.

Kagimu told Xinhua that his preparations have been very good in the past few months and he cannot wait to go and compete with the best cyclists in the world at the Olympics.

"It is the dream of any athlete to compete at the Olympics because it's the stage for the best," added Kagimu.

He made it clear that some of the training drills he has had in the Netherlands and Mauritius have been very important.

"I'm trying to work more especially on speed and endurance so that by the time I travel to Paris, I am at a better level," added Kagimu.

The President of the Uganda Cycling Association (UCA), Sam Muwonge told Xinhua that they are very confident that Kagimu will perform well in Paris.

"For us this means a lot because it will be the first time that we have a cyclist qualify and compete at the Olympic Games. But it's not just competing, we are determined to see our cyclist perform well and carry the Ugandan fly high," added Muwonge.

Besides Kagimu, Uganda will also send competitors in athletics, swimming and rowing. The medal hopefuls for Uganda include Joshua Cheptegei, three times world champion and reigning Olympic champion in the men's 5,000 meters, and Jacob Kiplimo, who won bronze in the 10,000m race at Tokyo 2020. ∎