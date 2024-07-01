Uganda: Here Are the Most Menacing Nicknames of Local Footballers

Nicknames are somewhat of an enigma in any given sport. You either have one because you are really good or really bad.

Of course, there are a few exceptions, but those exceptions only come if something extraordinary has occurred to warrant a nickname. In the first part of the two-part article, I look at some of the famous nicknames in the seventies and eighties.

Stanley Mubiru: TANK

Due to his sturdiness and ability to run through defenders, football fans equated him to an armoured tank. His physique made him so deadly that defenders dreaded marking him on the wing. He featured for NIC, Express, UCB, Nsambya and, of course, Uganda Cranes. His career stretched from 1972 to 1979.

Issa Sekatawa: GOLDEN BOY

Sekatawa remains one of the most prolific strikers the country has ever produced and his goal-scoring exploits yielded more than 150 goals.

During his peak, he was the biggest star in domestic football, and fans nicknamed him Golden Boy because every brand he promoted turned successful. He featured for Mbarara, Nytil, Express, KCC FC, and Uganda Cranes. His career stretched from 1979 to 1993.

Philip Omondi: WIZARD

He had the rare ability of scoring goals, creating them, as well as the knack to crack any defence. He was so crafty that he could virtually do anything with the ball and at times, he would make you think he had the ball tied to his bootlace.

He was admired on and off the pitch, and to appreciate his skill, fans dubbed him Soccer Wizard. He was sometimes referred to as the Technician. He featured for FIAT FC and KCC FC and also played in the United Arab Emirates.

Henry Matte: THE BULLDOZER

He was a daredevil of sorts and took all risks. When his teammates found difficulty dealing with skilled opponents, Matte was the solution.

The towering footballer was physically imposing and had a ferocious shot, something that scared his opponents. He was a hard tackler and always terrified his marker with his rugged physique.

It is for these attributes that fans tagged him Bulldozer. He played for UEB, Express and Uganda Cranes. He had a career lasting from 1960s to 1976.

Godfrey Kateregga: SUPERSTAR

He was extremely talented, revered, and even idolised by fans who followed his every move on and off the pitch. On the field, he was capable of anything at any moment.

Off it, his showy lifestyle as well as his unique elegance made him a standout and thus the tag Super Star. He featured for KCC, SC Villa, Express and Uganda Cranes. He had a career that lasted from 1978 to 1989.

Paul Nkata: LATEST

He was one of the most stylish players in the 1980s; a fine dribbler and entertainer empowered with speed, accurate passing and a ball juggler.

Indeed, he was then the latest addition to the list of stars in the making, and the media nicknamed him Latest. He played for Bunamwaya, Express, SC Villa and Uganda Cranes. His career lasted from 1982 to 1995.

Magid Musisi: TYSON

He was endowed with tremendous firepower in both legs as well as recession shooting. These attributes made him a marvel to watch. Interestingly, he broke onto the scene around the same time American boxer Mike Tyson became a global star.

Both Musisi and Tyson instilled fear in opponents, and it was for this that the media tagged him Tyson. He played for Pepsi and SC Villa and also featured for sides in France and Turkey. His career lasted from 1984 to 2002.

Moses Nsereko: MASTER PLANNER

Nsereko is probably the best midfielder ever to wear the KCC and Uganda Cranes colours. He was capable of taking on any player and leaving him stranded. He could single-handedly win a game for his team.

Therefore, because of his meticulous approach to the game and having the innate talent to read the game, fans tagged him Master Planner. He also had a nickname Kisolo Ky'amanyi due to his raw power. His career lasted from 1971 to 1985.

Paul Hasule: V8

His career epitomized versatility as he adeptly filled roles in both right-back, centre-half and midfield positions for SC Villa and the Uganda Cranes.

His exceptional technique, distribution and knack for tackling made him a force on the field. His role was appreciated by the press, who nicknamed him V8 in relation to the then powerful Toyota Land Cruiser V8. His career stretched from 1977 to 1993.

Jackson Mayanja: MIA MIA

Undoubtedly, one of the most prolific attacking midfielders in Ugandan football, Mayanja earned a reputation for his extraordinary gift on the field.

His flair in passing, game-reading and goal-scoring abilities set him apart as a true icon of his era. Fans of Egyptian side El-Masry appreciated his spirited effort and magical performances to affectionately nickname him Mia Mia. His career lasted from 1986 to 2000.