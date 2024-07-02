Uganda: Katanga Murder Trial Starts Today

The murder trial of former businessman Henry Katanga starts today, July 2, before Judge Isaac Muwata of the High Court in Kampala.

The high-profile and much publicised murder trial starts exactly eight months to the day Mr Katanga was found dead in his bedroom at the family home along Chwa II Road in Mbuya on November 2 last year.

He had gunshot wounds to the head. His wife, Molly, was allegedly found unconscious in the same bedroom in what appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence.

Ms Katanga faces murder charges. Her daughters Patricia Kakwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi are charged with tampering with evidence.

The mother and daughters are joined in the dock by their family domestic servant George Amanyire, and a male nurse, Charles Otai, are accused of being accessories after the fact of murder.

It was not yet immediately clear if Ms Katanga, who has been battled a katogo of ill-health, will appear before Judge Muwata in person or via video link from Luzira Prison where she has been on remand for six months.

His lawyers from the Kampala Associated Advocates and Tumusiime, Kabega & Co. Advocates have been tightlipped since appearing before Judge Muwata on July 27 for a pre-trial hearing during which the trial judge locked out journalists.

In the private pre-trial briefing that came as the defence team was asking for full disclosure of evidence and other crucial documents related to the trial, the judge is understood to have warned the prosecution and defence teams to zip it up.

It follows sensational reporting of the case, especially the denial of bail to Ms Katanga on two occasions by the trial judge.

The state will be first to put Ms Katanga to the dock in a trial in which Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samali Wakooli and Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya will have to prove beyond reasonable doubt that she murdered her late husband.

Ms Katanga has had to undergo at least three surgeries to make it for the hearing after she reportedly sustained serious injuries to the head under unclear circumstances on the fateful night.

The defence team of Peter Kabatsi, MacDosman Kabega, Jet Tumwebaze, Bruce Musinguzi, and Elison Karuhanga will attempt to punch holes in the submissions of the prosecution later.

It is not yet clear how long the trial will last.

Ms Katanga faces the maximum punishment of death upon conviction.