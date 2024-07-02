Kenya: Bishops Address Young Protesters - 'Your Hopes Are Our Hopes'

Nairobi — "This is an explicit recognition by the pastors of the Catholic Church of the goodness of the aspirations of the new generation of young people who want a change in society," said an observer from the Catholic Church in Kenya, commenting on the message of the Kenyan bishops published on June 29 and read in all parishes during the mass on Sunday, June 30.

In their message, the Bishops address directly the young people of the so-called Generation Z, who are the main perpetrators of the protests of the last few days against the finance law later withdrawn by President William Ruto (see Fides, 27/6/2024). "The message of Generation Z provokes great concern and even tears, as we see so many young people suffering. They feel bitter and forgotten and their hopes are dashed. Some even feel that the Church has also let them down at times," the bishops said.

Referring to the clashes between protesters and the police, which left at least 30 people dead, the message states: "This week, many young people lost their lives in the demonstrations and several others were injured. We deeply regret this and wish to console them while praying for these brothers and sisters." The Bishops' Conference therefore condemns "the brutal and inhumane actions of the police, which cannot be justified." "The concerns expressed by Generation Z are, in our eyes, real. We share their grief over unemployment, the lack of educational services for many families, broken promises and the seemingly bleak future," said the bishops.

"These are words of great courage and consolation for all people. I believe they are evangelical words from pastors who want to accompany young people in their aspirations," said the observer. "It is a document that recognizes in this popular movement a good for all, beyond any ethnic, party or even religious affiliation," he stressed.

In their message, the bishops state: "We admired the unity beyond tribe or social class, which is a sign of true care and love." "As a Church, we are here to listen and accompany. Our doors are open to advise and accompany. We wish that each of us grows into the best that our God has planned for each of us," the bishops said. "Your hopes are our hopes," the bishops concluded.

The observer concluded: "There has never been such a courageous and positive manifesto, nor such popular unity as in the demonstrations of the last few days, which were unfortunately overshadowed by violent fringes and excessive police violence."

Immediately after the withdrawal of the controversial finance law, President William Ruto had a meeting with a delegation from the Episcopal Conference on June 28, during which he praised the commitment of the Catholic Church "to participate in the multi-sectoral effort to find solutions to the country's problems".