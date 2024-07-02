Sudanese Abroad Draw Attention of EU Parliaments to Rebel RSF Militia's Violations

Port Sudan — There is an active movement and protests organized by the Sudanese in various international cities, particularly Western ones. These protests expressed their denunciation of the violations of the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the people of Sudan and the displacement, looting and killing of citizens within their villages and cities.

The protests urged the international community to work to force the RSF rebel militia and the countries supporting it to stop the war, hold them accountable for their heinous crimes against the Sudanese people, and condemn what they called the negative position of the international community towards the people's suffering. Several entities urged Sudanese abroad to come out and participate in the protests to highlight the violations committed against civilians, including crimes against humanity, genocide, forced displacement, and sexual violence, expressing their regret and dissatisfaction with the silence of the world and the international community towards the injustice and genocide committed by the terrorist rebel RSF militia.

Yesterday, the Sudanese community in Switzerland organized a protest in front of the Swiss Parliament, denouncing the continuity of human rights violations in Sudan, the killing of children and women, the displacement of citizens, and forcing them to leave their homes and residences. The protesters raised banners demanding the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stop its support for the terrorist rebel RSF militia.

The Sudanese citizen residing in Switzerland, Nabil Abdel-Wahab, denounced what is happening to the Sudanese people including theft, violations and forced displacement committed by the terrorist rebel militia. Nabil said, in a press statement to various media outlets during the protest, that we have come to demand that the attention of the Swiss Parliament and the international community be drawn to what is happening in Sudan and we have come here to demand the UAE to stop its conspiracies against Sudan.

Swiss citizen Colette Chattal also expressed her solidarity with the exhausted Sudanese people, calling on the Swiss Parliament to take serious steps to stop the killing, displacement and extermination of Sudanese people, considering the international community's stance towards the Sudanese issue is slow and disproportionate to the scale of the disaster in Sudan. Meanwhile, Sudanese citizen Najat Al-Sadig called on the world to intervene to stop the war against the Sudanese people, asking why Sudan is being fought, enumerating the suffering that Sudanese women faced during this war waged by the terrorist rebel RSF militia, which is supported by foreign and regional countries, most notably the UAE.

Najat called on the UAE and its rulers to stop supporting the terrorist rebel militia, wondering what the Sudanese people did to you. Najat strongly denounced the international silence towards the war in Sudan. On the other hand, Abdul-Rahman, a resident of Switzerland, called on the United Nations and humanitarian and human rights organizations to intervene and hold the terrorist rebel RSF militia accountable for bombing cities in Darfur, Gezira, and the various states of Sudan. He said that the bombing of the terrorist rebel RSF led to the killing of many citizens, the most recent of whom was the journalist Ibrahim Showtime, inside his house in the city of El-Fashir, which confirms that the terrorist rebel RSF militia is targeting civilians and citizens.

Large demonstrations had also taken place in London, from the city of Birmingham, in front of the British Prime Minister's office, denouncing the war and demanding the prosecution of the perpetrators of genocide and ethnic cleansing committed by the terrorist rebel RSF militia against citizens.

The processions passed in front of the Royal Palace to the Emirati embassy, demanding that the UAE stop supporting the rebellion with weapons and other logistical supplies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Sudanese community in the French city of Toulouse also organized a protest, denouncing the massacres committed by the terrorist rebel RSF militias against Sudanese citizens.

Yesterday, the Sudanese community in Switzerland organized a protest in front of the Swiss Parliament Square in the city of Bern, expressing its denunciation of the silence of the world and the international community regarding the crimes of the terrorist rebel RSF militia against the Sudanese people, calling on the UAE to stop its support for the terrorist rebel RSF militia.

The calls for protests in various cities of the world, are an expression of the state of injustice, genocide and tragedy taking place against the Sudanese and also of the sincere patriotic spirit for the sake of those who are subjected to the most heinous types of crimes at the hands of the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces. BH/BH