Sudan: National Council for Medical and Health Professions Underscores the Need to Activate Supervision and Control

Port Sudan — The Sudanese National Council for Medical and Health Professions (NCMHP) stressed the need to activate supervision and control.

This came during a meeting of the council's administrative body for crisis management in Port Sudan on Monday, which discussed a number of topics, including supervision and control.

The administrative body stressed the importance and necessity of activating oversight and supervision of public and private health institutions and in light of these circumstances, which may be fertile ground for the work and presence of unqualified people in health institutions, which is inconsistent with safe practice and affects the health sector in the country.

The administrative body appealed to all health institutions in the public and private sectors not to cooperate or employ medical and health personnel who are not registered with the Council's records and to benefit from the presence of large numbers of medical and health professions personnel registered with the Council and who hold valid professional practice certificates in the various states of Sudan and who are now looking for job opportunities. BH/BH