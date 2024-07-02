Sudan: National Council for Medical and Health Professions Underscores the Need to Activate Supervision and Control

1 July 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Sudanese National Council for Medical and Health Professions (NCMHP) stressed the need to activate supervision and control.

This came during a meeting of the council's administrative body for crisis management in Port Sudan on Monday, which discussed a number of topics, including supervision and control.

The administrative body stressed the importance and necessity of activating oversight and supervision of public and private health institutions and in light of these circumstances, which may be fertile ground for the work and presence of unqualified people in health institutions, which is inconsistent with safe practice and affects the health sector in the country.

The administrative body appealed to all health institutions in the public and private sectors not to cooperate or employ medical and health personnel who are not registered with the Council's records and to benefit from the presence of large numbers of medical and health professions personnel registered with the Council and who hold valid professional practice certificates in the various states of Sudan and who are now looking for job opportunities. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.