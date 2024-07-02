Sudan: TSC Vice-President Meets the Delegation of West Kordofan State

Port Sudan — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Aggar, stressed the necessity of concerted official and popular efforts to develop localities and extend community peace and security.

During his meeting in his office on Monday with the delegation of West Kordofan State, His Excellency stressed the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence, rejecting tribal differences and regional strife, and striving to unify the national ranks and the internal front.

For his part, the delegation's spokesman, Issa Abdel-Mawla Dhahia, said in a press statement, that the delegation affirmed the state's support for Sudanese legitimacy embodied by the armed forces in the Battle of Dignity (Al-Karama) against the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces militia. BH/BH