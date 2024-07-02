Sudan: TSC Vice-President Meets the Delegation of West Kordofan State

1 July 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Aggar, stressed the necessity of concerted official and popular efforts to develop localities and extend community peace and security.

During his meeting in his office on Monday with the delegation of West Kordofan State, His Excellency stressed the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence, rejecting tribal differences and regional strife, and striving to unify the national ranks and the internal front.

For his part, the delegation's spokesman, Issa Abdel-Mawla Dhahia, said in a press statement, that the delegation affirmed the state's support for Sudanese legitimacy embodied by the armed forces in the Battle of Dignity (Al-Karama) against the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces militia. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.