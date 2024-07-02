Sudan: TSC Vice-President Meets Delegation of Kawahila Chieftainship of Gadeer Locality in South Kordofan

1 July 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Aggar, praised the efforts undertaken by the native administrations in darning the social fabric and rejecting tribal differences, as well as their efforts to spread peace and societal security, promote peaceful coexistence, and uphold the values of tolerance and love among all community components.

During his meeting in his office in Port Sudan on Monday with the delegation of the Kawahila Tribe Chieftainship of Gadeer locality in South Kordofan, headed by Chieftain Abdel-Rahim Al-Sheikh Al-Sayid and a number of leaders of the native and people's resistance, His Excellency was briefed on the overall situation in South Kordofan State, particularly the security, humanitarian and economic issues facing the locality as a result of the repercussions of the ongoing war.

The meeting touched on the challenges and obstacles that hinder the progress of the community development process and humanitarian issues as a result of displacement, the large refuge to the locality, and the difficulty of providing services to citizens affected by the war.

For his part, Chieftain Abdel-Rahim Al-Sheikh Al-Sayid explained, in a press statement after the meeting, that the delegation affirmed their stance and support for the armed forces in their fighting against the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, announcing the readiness of citizens to mobilize and protect the territory and honor.

The Chieftain Al-Sayid noted that TSC Vice-President confirmed his support for the programs of the Kawahila Chieftainship in Gadeer Locality to provide services to citizens in the area. BH/BH

