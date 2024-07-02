South Africa: Kusile Power Station's Unit 5 Reaches Commercial Operation

Eskom's Kusile Unit 5 has achieved commercial operation, adding some 800MW to the grid.

This comes as the power utility has maintained at least 90 days of uninterrupted electricity supply.

Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane said the move is part of the power utility's focus on its recovery plan.

"We stated in our winter outlook...that we would add new generation capacity to the grid with Kusile Power Station Unit 5, as part of our intense focus on delivering the Generation Operational Recovery Plan. This addition is part of a total of 2500MW that will be added before the end of this calendar year.

"Eskom will continue to focus on implementing operational recovery, strengthening governance and future proofing the organisation to enable energy security, growth and long-term sustainability to the benefit of South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa," Marokane said.

Kusile Power Station is located in Mpumalanga.

The power utility's Group Executive for Generation Bheki Nxumalo added that the addition of the much-needed megawatts is a result of the collective efforts of all Eskom employees.

"The delivery of the unit, as part of our Generation Operational Recovery Plan, showcases the remarkable achievements possible when our 40 000 employees work together as a collective.

"I extend my gratitude to all Eskom employees and contractors for their diligent work in bringing this unit to commercial operation. This achievement aligns with our commitment to maximising grid capacity," Nxumalo said.

According to Eskom, the unit was first synchronised to the grid in December 2023 but will now "begin contributing power, increasing Kusile Power Station's total output to 4000MW".

"Since its synchronisation...the unit has met performance expectations, supported the grid and helped to reduce load shedding. Upon completion, Kusile Power Station will consist of six units, producing a maximum of 4800MW.

"Additionally, Kusile is equipped with wet flue gas desulphurisation (WFGD) technology, making it the first power station in South Africa and Africa to use this emissions abatement technology. WFGD removes sulphur dioxide from flue gas before it is released into the atmosphere, ensuring compliance with international air quality standards.

"Construction of the remaining Kusile Unit 6 is progressing as planned, with it expected to be synchronised to the grid in November 2024," the power utility said.