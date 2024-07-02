South Africa: Deputy President, Ministers and Deputies to Be Sworn in

South Africa's newly announced Deputy President Paul Mashatile and the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers are expected to be sworn into office in the coming days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet in a public address on Sunday.

During the address, the President explained that "several factors" were considered in forming the national executive, which is expected to serve for the next five years.

"We have had to ensure that the incoming government will be effective, and that it will have people with the experience, skills and capabilities to deliver on its mandate. It is important that we deploy into positions of responsibility people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have integrity

"We have had to ensure that all the parties are able to participate meaningfully in the National Executive and that the diversity of the views of South Africans is properly reflected. We have sought to ensure that the National Executive is representative of the people of South Africa, giving due consideration to gender, youth, demographics and regional distribution," President Ramaphosa said.

Much like the President did, during his inauguration on 19 June, the new cabinet Ministers and Deputies are expected to take an oath of office or solemn affirmation during the swearing in ceremony.

The ceremony is expected to be presided over by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo or another judge designated by the Chief Justice.

"These men and women we have appointed to the executive are drawn from all corners of our country.

"They reflect the diversity of our nation. They have a responsibility to work together to serve the people as a whole," the President said.