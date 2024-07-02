South Africa: MPs to Undergo Induction

Following their swearing in ceremony last month, new Members of Parliament in the seventh administration are set to undergo an induction programme that will get underway tomorrow.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Parliament said the induction programme will run from Tuesday until Friday at the Century City Conference Centre in the Western Cape.

"The induction will cover various topics, including an introduction to the core business of Parliament, the roles and responsibilities of Members and Office Bearers, ethical standards for members, engaging with civil society, gender-responsive planning, budgeting, monitoring and evaluation, as well as c introduction to parliamentary structures and support," said Parliament.

Members of Parliament were sworn in during the first sitting of the National Assembly of the seventh Parliament on Friday, 14 June 2024. Other Members of Parliament were sworn in at a later stage.

This followed the National and Provincial Elections of 29 May 2024. President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as President and head of government following the elections and since then, he was inaugurated at a ceremony held at the Union Buildings on 19 June 2024.

The President also announced his Cabinet for the seventh administration during an address to the nation on Sunday evening, comprising all members of the Government of National Unity.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will, on Tuesday at 2pm, convene a plenary sitting at Parliament.

"Among the items on the agenda are the election of the Permanent Deputy Chairperson of the NCOP, Programming Whip, House Chairpersons, and the election of members to represent the NCOP at the Pan African Parliament, the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum, the Judicial Services Commission, Members of the Magistrate Commission, Members that will serve as trustees of the Political Office-Bearers Pension Fund, and PARMED Medical Aid Scheme Trustee Members," said Parliament.

The National Assembly (NA) will also hold a plenary sitting on Tuesday at 2pm to revive the Appropriation Bill, elect House Chairpersons, and elect members to represent the NA at the Pan-African Parliament, Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum, and the JSC.

The plenary sitting will take place at the Century City Conference Centre.

"The committee structures will be constituted in due course. Committees are deemed the engine of Parliament as they oversee and scrutinise the work of government by providing a platform for debate and ensuring accountability," said Parliament.