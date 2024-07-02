South Africa: Youth Come Out for Durban Pride

But government partners stay under the radar

Under the vibrant theme #HumanToo #SingabantuNathi, Durban Pride month culminated in a riot of colour and celebration on Saturday when members of the gay community and supporters marched from the Durban amphitheatre to the central city.

Local and provincial government supported the event but were largely invisible.

"They are not fully committed to the cause as they did not get up on the stage to speak or show their support in public or even attend the march," said Nonhlanhla Mkhize, director of Durban Pride and of Durban's Lesbian and Gay Community Health Centre.

The Department of Health said the march was an opportunity to raise awareness around Mpox, HIV, TB and diabetes, highlighting the importance of early detection, prevention and treatment.

In the lead up to the parade, the City had spent the week hosting events to promote LGBTQ+ visibility and foster a sense of community, with a Mr and Miss Pride Pageant on Friday.

Over a 1,000 people attended the Pride celebration on Saturday.

Mkhize said, "It is humbling to see so many people coming out in support of the march from all over the country as well as overseas."

She said Pride was part of a continued effort to improve the health and lives of the gay community, celebrating the strides made in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights while acknowledging the ongoing struggles.

"I want to express my appreciation to the young LGBTQ+ community who came out in their numbers and the role they play in the struggle for equality. We are 30 years into democracy, and we appreciate what has been done for us. We are now accepted and recognised as a community, but this also is a reminder for us not to forget where we came from."

The march was supported by the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), the Department of Health, various UN agencies, as well as eThekwini Municipality and other organisations.