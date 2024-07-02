South Africa: DWS Outlines Progress Made in Giyani Water Project

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says the refurbishment of the Giyani Water Treatment Works (WTW) has reached "practical completion", and the treatment plant is functioning optimally, producing 28.5 megalitres of water per day.

"The progress of the entire project is currently at 72.66% and additional villages will receive water as work gets completed," the department said in a statement.

The department said the plant now has the capacity to supply treated water to Giyani town and various villages under the Mopani District Municipality.

The WTW receives raw water from Nsami Dam, which is supplied through a 40.5km raw water pipeline from Nandoni Dam to Xikukwani Canal, which feeds into Nsami Dam. The pipeline was completed on 5 April 2023.

"The refurbishment and upgrade of the Giyani WTW and reticulation to 55 villages are being implemented by Mopani District Municipality as the Water Services Authority. Lepelle Northern Water is constructing the required bulk pipelines, while the DWS is providing funding and technical oversight," the department said in a statement.

The department said work is currently underway to provide water to the first batch of 24 villages, as the first phase of the reticulation project is at various stages of completion.

The project includes the construction of bulk pipelines to link the Giyani WTW to all the identified supply areas.

Of the 24 villages currently being reticulated, the department said there are nine villages where water reticulation has reached practical completion, and these include Ndindani and Ngove B, Mhlaba Willem, Bambeni, Homu 14A and 14B, Nwakhuwani, Risinga View A and Mapayeni A.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the department, these villages have water taps installed in their yards and are receiving water supply through the completed bulk pipelines.

"In the remaining 15 villages, construction work is at various stages of completion. In the meantime, these villages are able to access water via various schemes, such as borehole sources, implemented by the Mopani District Municipality," the department said.

The department said work is underway to install bulk pipelines, connect secondary bulk pipelines to local reservoirs, refurbish existing reservoirs, install elevated steel tanks, and install reticulation pipelines and yard connections.

Phase 1 is estimated to be completed at the end of August 2024.

Phase 2 of the project will involve upgrading the Giyani WTW to increase its treatment capacity by an additional 10 megalitres per day.

"This work is planned to commence during the 24/25 municipal financial year and will take 24 months. The Phase 2 reticulation of the remaining 31 villages is also expected to start in the 2024/25 municipal financial year," the department said.

The department acknowledged the impact of the delays and expressed its empathy to the plight of communities still faced with intermittent water supply.

The department also reiterated its commitment to ensure the successful completion of the multi-component Giyani water project.