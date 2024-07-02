South Africa: The GNU - a Government 'United in Action and Purpose'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his weekly newsletter as a rallying call for all South Africans to work even closer together to build a country for all.

This after the President announced the Cabinet for the seventh administration during an address to the nation on Sunday evening comprising of all members of the Government of National Unity.

"In the spirit of partnership and collaboration, the incoming government will work together with other formations to convene a National Dialogue. All parties, civil society groups, labour, business and other stakeholders will be invited to work together to address the critical challenges facing the nation.

"We are determined that the principles and programme that underpin the Government of National Unity (GNU) extends beyond the institutions of the State. This is an opportunity for all South Africans to work together more closely and with greater purpose to ensure that we build a South Africa for all," President Ramaphosa said on Monday.

He explained that the formation of the GNU is a fulfilment of the wish of the electorate - who did not choose an outright majority in the elections - for all political parties to collaborate in the formation of government.

"We have made good on our promise to the South African people to work together as political parties for the good of the country, and to deliver a government that will be united in action and purpose. This provides a firm basis for greater stability, coherence and a focus on implementation.

"This is the first time in South Africa's history that such a broad range of parties, from across the political spectrum, will constitute a government. In mandating us to form a government that serves all, the South African people have a rightful expectation that the seventh administration begins its work as soon as possible.

"South Africans appreciate that a GNU is the best way to take our country forward. As political leaders, we must prove ourselves worthy of the trust our citizens have placed in this government," President Ramaphosa said.

Incoming government

The President clarified that in serving the people of South Africa, the GNU will be "guided by a Statement of Intent, which outlines fundamental principles and a minimum programme of priorities".

He laid out some of the key priorities of which include "rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and the creation of a more just society by tackling poverty and inequality".

"It will continue the economic reforms that are underway in key industries like electricity, telecommunication, water and transport. The new administration will build on the progress that has already been made in the drive for greater investment in infrastructure and an improved environment for business.

"Guided by the Statement of Intent, the GNU will safeguard the rights of workers and ensure there is adequate social protect for the poor and vulnerable. The government will invest in South Africa's people through quality education and health care.

"It will work to build State capacity, address crime and corruption and strengthen social cohesion. The administration will pursue a foreign policy based on human rights, solidarity and peace," he said.

South Africa's new government is expected to hold a lekgotla in an effort to "develop the programme of government for the next five years", which will be outlined at the Opening of Parliament expected to be held on July 18.

"While the Ministers and Deputy Ministers who make up the National Executive come from different parties, they will be expected to serve the people as a whole. They will be expected to implement a shared mandate and a common programme of action," President Ramaphosa assured.