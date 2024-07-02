Another Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Investigating Officer in a case controversial businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu are accused of fraud nailed the two saying they should remain locked up awaiting trial.

Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of defrauding the government of over US$7 million in a botched Presidential Goat Scheme.

They are currently locked up after the National Prosecuting Authority opposed their bail.

The first witness called by the State, Gamuchirai Zimunhu on Monday sealed her evidence insisting that the two were flight risks.

Her colleague, Henry Chapwanya also from ZACC took over the witness stand saying demonstrations were likely if the two were released on bail.

"The actions by both derailed His Excellency's vision to attain a middle-income economy.

"These types of economic saboteurs need to be held with an iron fist.

"Furthermore, my fear is with the reaction of the public.

"If you look at social media, people are very angry.

"If released on bail there will be protests on the streets which will undermine peace and security in the nation as the country is expecting to host the SADC summit in the next few weeks," he said.

"The accused are a flight risk, they are men of means who can at any given time...if they escape through borders they can sustain their livelihoods."

Chapwanya also said Mpofu gave a suspicious address.

"We went to the house and found an unfinished house.

"It has no doors and windows and doesn't look like anyone stays there.

"We went around the house and it shows no one stays there," he said, adding that a gardener they saw stays in a garage.

Representing the National Prosecuting Authority, Anesu Chirenje asked that the matter be rolled over to Tuesday for the continuation of bail hearing.