Rwanda: How New Reverse Vending Machines Will Boost Recycling in Kigali

Four reverse vending machines (RVMs) will soon be strategically installed across the City of Kigali to enhance the collection of recyclable materials by incentivizing consumers to deposit used plastic bottles, glass bottles, cans, and e-waste in exchange for rewards.

A reverse vending machine, often known simply as an RVM, is a specialised device designed to automate the process of collecting and recycling waste, most commonly used beverage containers such as plastic bottles, glass bottles, and aluminum cans.

They work to increase recycling rates by providing convenient and accessible deposit return systems that deliver incentives to consumers, helping to reduce glass, metal and plastic waste.

An RVM is a machine that allows a person to insert a used or empty glass bottle, plastic bottle, or aluminum can in exchange for a reward.

ALSO READ: Nduba dumpsite facility to treat 5 tonnes of waste daily for organic fertilisers

Below are fresh details, The New Times obtained from the Ministry of Environment, about the new system that will enable recycling of the waste in the capital.

Amount of rewards for depositing recyclable materials

Presently, a market research study has been conducted by the hired vendor with experience in the incentivization of waste collection.

However, the environment ministry said this research still has room for improvement once the operation commences, and more advertising entities join.

The scheme has, as of now, proposed between Rwf100 and Rwf300 per Kilogramme of collected PET plastics as reward for depositing plastic bottles made from PET, a substance used for packaging.

ALSO READ: Rwanda unveils $221m plan for waste management, clean technologies

Depositing one Kilogramme of Aluminium cans is expected to be rewarded between Rwf500 and Rwf1,000.

An aluminum can is a single-use container for packaging made primarily of aluminum.

The incentives, the ministry explained, will start with Rwf2 per one PET bottle, Rwf10 per one Aluminium can.

"However, it is important to emphasize that these are the planned starting rates, as the vendor still gathers more advertising entities, also noting the main intention is for the RVMs to be self-sustaining, with the income generated covering all the operation costs," the environment ministry explained.

Sites where machines will be installed

There are sites that have been approved by the City of Kigali, with the installation already progressing, with the provision of sufficient time for the concrete to be set.

The sites include Kigali Pele Stadium, Kigali car-free zone, Agaciro Market Kimironko, and Giporoso Side Park.

ALSO READ: Inside Rf93bn modern Nduba waste management facility

Waste collection capacity of the machines

The storage capacity for each Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) is 1, 400 PET drink bottles and 360 Aluminium Cans.

The operation during this piloting will aim to empty at least three times a day to ensure maximum usage throughout the day.

For the start, the operation will be for 12 hours from 8 am - 8 pm.

However, as the vendor gains experience and monitors the recycling partners, eventually the hope is for the RVMs to operate 24/7.

How RVMs operate

The RVMs will be automated recycling kiosks where for this pilot project, the collection will be restricted to the collection of PET bottles of between 150 millilitres and three litres and aluminium cans.

The key feature of RVMs is that they add the factor of automated incentives to the waste recyclers, where for this pilot project, the incentives will be mobile money payments, as well as app payments.

The model that has already been shipped to Kigali that will be installed is the Ecovend 2000 model, the largest and most prestigious.

The 2000 range is the perfect Reverse Vending Machines for businesses that have multiple waste streams because the machine holds a capacity for aluminium can recycling and plastic bottle recycling.

The income streams include the advert revenues from the 65" advertisement screen and the sale of the recyclables.

The expenses include the provision of incentives, electricity, internet, and a security guard.

Each collected recyclable is collected, scanned, sorted, weighed, compressed, and collected in its designated bin.

Consumers insert used containers into the designated slot upon approaching the machine.

The machine works using sensors to identify and validate the material, ensuring it meets recycling criteria.

This may be done using AI technology or simply by scanning the UPC code or barcode.

Once verified, the machine cleans and sorts the material, separating types like plastic, glass, and metal. This ensures clean and sorted materials that minimize contamination.

Sorted materials are compressed or compacted for efficient storage and transportation to maximize efficiency and reduce collection frequency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Users receive an incentive as a reward for their contribution to recycling efforts. This may be in the form of monetary refunds, coupons, or tokens for redemption at participating stores.

In Rwanda the incentive will be provided through the individual account through mobile money payments.

People scan the provided QR code to see some of the specifications of the RVMs being provided as part of the waste-to-resource project

Where will the collected waste be taken?

For the start of the operation, the recyclables will be transported to the Enviroserve-operated E-waste dismantling and recycling facility in Bugesera District.

They will be further processed for additional recycling, sale, and emphasizing avoiding the end-to-life approach of handling waste while prioritizing a circular economy to the approach of waste management.

Best practices elsewhere

Recycle N Save initiative was launched in October 2019 in Singapore and by December 2020, close to 4 million plastic drink bottles and aluminium drink cans had been collected through the 50 smart Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) deployed across the country.

The Recycle N Save initiative offers a wide range of rewards to users when they recycle at the smart RVMs.