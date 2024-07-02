Angola: Lunda-Norte to Host Ngeya Festival's 3rd Edition

Saurimo — The north-eastern Province of Luanda-Norte will host, in 2025, the 3rd Edition of Ngeya festival, the largest cultural festival in the eastern part of the country, whose testemony was handed over to the governor, Deolinda Satula Vilarinho, this Sunday.

Speaking to the press, at the end of the second edition held in Saurimo, Lunda-Sul Province, the governor was satisfied and promised surprises regarding folk dances and music from the eastern region.

She highlighted that in the 3rd edition she intends to invite several groups from the south-eastern Province of Cuando-Cubango, as they constitute a people with the same culture and should be present to exchange experiences and present their potential.

From the 28th to the 29th, the Ngeya festival took place under the motto "Joining Cultures and Building Places" and brought together more than 20 thousand people.

The event was also marked by lectures on "the importance of preserving culture" and "Sona and Your People".

There is also an exhibition of works by local artists and a cultural music show.

Another highlight that brought joy to the people was the tribute paid to the international musical group Sassa Tchokwe by the organization, which gave it a value of 7 million kwanzas.

Ngeya (Cokwe term which in English means Euphoria or Party) is a project sponsored by Catoca Mining Society, within the scope of the social responsibility program, which aims to rescue intercultural dialogue.

The first edition took place in June 2023, in the city of Luena, Province of Moxico.