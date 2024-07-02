Zimbabwe/Zambia: Zimbabwe Get Bragging Rights Over Old Foes Zambia

Defending champions Zambia will not be able to make it a hat-trick of HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Cup titles after they were beaten 2-0 by old foes Zimbabwe at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Sunday, a result that ensures they cannot make the semifinals.

It is only the second time in their COSAFA Cup history that the record seven-time winners have lost two matches in a row in the competition. They have never been beaten in three on the trot.

Michael Tapera scored his second goal in as many games to give Zimbabwe the lead after only eight minutes, before Zambia's task was made harder when Kiliam Kanguluma received a second yellow card on 33 minutes.

Zimbabwe were able to tighten their grip on the game when they added a second goal via a header from Takunda Benhura just before halftime.

Comoros got their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 success over East African guest nation Kenya, who had themselves been handsome winners over Zambia in their first game.

Kenya were rocked by a red card for Paul Ochuoga as he picked up a second yellow after 33 minutes, which also led to a Comoros penalty. Affane Djambae made no mistake from the spot for the islanders.

Djambae doubled his side's lead early in the second half with a neat finish from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 and wrap up the points against the 10 men of Kenya.

Zimbabwe lead Group B with six points, followed by Comoros and Kenya with three each, but no team is through the semifinals yet.

With Kenya to play Zimbabwe in their final game on Tuesday and Comoros up against Zambia, it is conceivable that three teams may finish on six points in the pool. Only Zambia are out of the running.

The action continues on Monday at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium with the second round of games in Group C. Entrance will be FREE with tickets for available at the USAVE Kwazakhele adjacent to the stadium on a first come, first served basis.

All four teams in the pool have a single point each after the opening round of matches and so it is all to play for going into the second set of games.

Angola take on Seychelles in the first match of the day at 12h00 CAT, having only played the islanders once before in the COSAFA Cup.

That was in 2022 when Julinho, Megue (via a penalty) and Zeu were all on target in a 3-0 success for Palancas Negras.

Seychelles are looking to go two games unbeaten at the COSAFA Cup for the first time since 2018 and just the second time in their history.

Namibia take on Lesotho in the later game at 15h00 CAT with both equally desperate for a win to push for a semifinal place.

These two sides have met four times before in the regional competition and it is honours even with a win apiece and two draws.

Lesotho's only success against the Brave Warriors came all the way back in 1999, while Namibia won 3-2 in 2007. They clashed again in 2008 and 2017, but both those games ended in draws.

All games will be streamed live on FIFA+, and you can follow the tournament from this dedicated 2024 COSAFA Cup page.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Group B - Isaac Wolfson Stadium

Kenya 0 Comoros 2 (Djambae 34'pen, 49') - Recap on FIFA+

Zambia 0 Zimbabwe 2 (Tapera 8', Benhura 43') - Recap on FIFA+

MONDAY'S FIXTURES

Group C - Isaac Wolfson Stadium

Angola vs Seychelles (KO 12h00; 10h00 GMT) - Watch LIVE!

Namibia vs Lesotho (KO 15h00; 13h00 GMT) - Watch LIVE!

GROUP STANDINGS

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS

South Africa 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2*

Mozambique 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2

Botswana 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2

Eswatini 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2

* South Africa lead the group via Fair Play points

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Zimbabwe 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6

Comoros 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3

Kenya 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

Zambia 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0

GROUP C P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Seychelles 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1*

Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Angola 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Namibia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

* Seychelles lead the group via Fair Play points

TOURNAMENT STATS

Matches Played: 10

Goals scored: 11

Biggest victory: Zambia 0 Kenya 2 (Group B, June 27); Kenya 0 Comoros 2 (Group B, June 30); Zambia 0 Zimbabwe 2 (Group B, June 30)

Most goals in a game: 2 - South Africa 1 Mozambique 1 (Group A, June 26); Zambia 0 Kenya 2 (Group B, June 27); Kenya 0 Comoros 2 (Group B, June 30); Zambia 0 Zimbabwe 2 (Group B, June 30)

GOALSCORERS

2 goals - Affane Djambae (Comoros), Michael Tapera (Zimbabwe)

1 - Chamito Alfandega (Mozambique), Takunda Benhura (Zimbabwe), Rushwin Dortley (South Africa), Lorenzo Hoareau (Seychelles), Jane Thabantso (Lesotho), Austine Odhiambo (Kenya), Patrick Otieno (Kenya)