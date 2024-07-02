Tanzania: U.S., PORALG & Health Ministry Team Up for HIV, Immunization During 'Ndondo Cup 2024'

The United States, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) in Tanzania, announced a partnership with the Ndondo Cup 2024 tournament to advance HIV and immunization services.

The initiatives will be implemented through the SITETEREKI youth platform, FURAHA YANGU men's Campaign, and CHANJO ni MAISHA Campaign, targeting eight regions in Tanzania, specifically Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza, Mbeya, Iringa, Ruvuma, Pwani and Kagera.

The innovative partnership will be implemented at both national and community levels, using sports to encourage young and middle-aged men to seek out and uptake HIV and immunization services.

It will focus on important factors like understanding risks, building confidence, promoting positive attitudes, supporting community norms, encouraging action, and making services easily accessible. The initiative aims to drive lasting behavior change.

The partnership will unfold in three phases: before, during, and after the match, integrating HIV and immunization discussions into the football context and providing convenient access to health services at key hotspots.

This initiative marks a milestone in driving positive HIV and immunization behavior changes and service uptake.

"We are committed to pioneering innovative approaches that deliver tangible health outcomes," said Evangelina Chihoma from the PEPFAR Office.

"We believe that sports can be a potent force for promoting behavior change and improving access to services, and we are thrilled to partner with the Ndondo Cup and Government of Tanzania to bring this initiative to life."

The Ndondo Cup 2024 is an important step towards increasing access to essential health services in Tanzania, and promotes healthy behaviors and service uptake among young and middle-aged men.