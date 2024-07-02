DA leader John Steenhuisen has found himself the target of unwanted attention lately. If it's not his education credentials that are called into question, it's whether he can help lead a country.

Shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet under the Government of National Unity, South Africans were surprised at some of his choices.

Ramaphosa appointed John Steenhuisen as minister of agriculture and former education minister Angie Motshekga as minister of defence and military veterans.

Proud of his new portfolio, Steenhuisen took to social media and shared a message of hope with his fellow South Africans: "Good morning my fellow South Africans. The time for collaboration, has arrived.

"But this collaboration is not only between political leaders. Collaboration is now also required between the Government of National Unity, and the people who voted to create it."

As we always do, South Africans found a way of digging up memes and flooding X with references to John Steenhuisen as the new minister of agriculture.

Most of the memes entailed him looking like a farmer while on his first day on the job as a Cabinet minister.

Some even took a dig at his qualifications.

Of course, some couldn't leave Angie Motshekga out of the mix and had her share in the fun.