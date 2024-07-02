South Africa: R200 Service Charge Added to Joburg's Power Bills - South African News Briefs - July 02, 2024

R200 Service Charge Added to Joburg's Power Bills

Residents of the City of Johannesburg will need to budget more for their electricity bills after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved City Power’s request for a 12.7% tariff increase, according to IOL. The residents using prepaid meters will now incur a monthly fee of R200 for network and service charges. The tariff hike and service fee, which took effect on July 1, apply to middle- and high-income earners. However, indigent customers will be exempt from the new service fee and will see a slightly lower tariff increase. City Power’s General Manager for Tariffs, Frank Hinda, said that the previous prepaid structure did not include these charges, which has become unsustainable. The R200 fee will be deducted from customers’ electricity purchases. Power utility Eskom recently secured a court order against the City of Johannesburg, demanding the municipality settle its debt, which has ballooned from over R1 billion to R3.4 billion due to interest.

Gauteng Lab Tests Delayed Due to Cyberattack

The Gauteng Department of Health is facing delays in processing laboratory tests at public health facilities throughout the province, according to SABC News. This disruption is a result of a recent security breach at the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS). Head of Communication Motalatale Modiba has appealed to the public for patience during this challenging period. The department assures patients that they are collaborating closely with the NHLS to resolve the issue.

Ex-Boyfriend Jailed For Life for North-West University Student's Murder

A 41-year-old man who abducted and murdered North-West University (NWU) student Karabo Maluleke, 21, has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 10 years, according to News24. The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Tinyiko Baloyi, who was in a relationship with Maluleke, for kidnapping and murder. Maluleke disappeared on 27 May 2023. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Baloyi kidnapped Maluleke from the university's Potchefstroom campus after suspecting she was involved with someone else. He held her captive for three days at a guest house in Roodepoort before killing her. Baloyi pleaded guilty and, during his testimony, expressed remorse, stating that he had cooperated with the authorities and apologized to the family.

